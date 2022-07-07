Head-To-Head Comparison: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A -50.58% -46.01% Yext -25.53% -49.72% -17.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 8.32 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Yext $390.58 million 1.60 -$93.26 million ($0.79) -6.42

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80

Yext has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.24%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

