Head-To-Head Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Ingenia Communities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Medical REIT and Ingenia Communities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.79%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Ingenia Communities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 6.33 $17.62 million $0.20 56.00 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Ingenia Communities Group (Get Rating)

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

