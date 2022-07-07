HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $153.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

HEI opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in HEICO by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

