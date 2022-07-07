Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,119.05

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,119.05 and traded as low as $1,056.31. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $1,164.06, with a volume of 205 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,340.46.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF)
