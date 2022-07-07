HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $51.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

DINO opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $4,122,000. American Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $41,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

