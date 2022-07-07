Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

