Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $139.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.12% from the stock’s current price.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

HZNP stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,330.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at $54,565,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,976 shares of company stock worth $22,688,266. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $395,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

