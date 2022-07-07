Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 3,978 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

