Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 3,978 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.
About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG)
Featured Articles
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.