II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $81.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

IIVI opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. II-VI has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,799,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

