Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.32% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Immunocore (Get Rating)
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunocore (IMCR)
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.