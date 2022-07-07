Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.32% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

