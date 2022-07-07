Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $90.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

PI stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 2.10. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,412 shares of company stock valued at $960,090. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

