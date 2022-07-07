Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.06

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $98.06 and traded as low as $86.16. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 9,781,509 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

