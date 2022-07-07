Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 238 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $20,670.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etsy stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

