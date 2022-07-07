Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.19. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $295.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $185.48.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

