Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

