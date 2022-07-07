International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.31

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 49499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8,897.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 106.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.