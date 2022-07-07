inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of INTT opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

