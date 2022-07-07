iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 259.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.88 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

