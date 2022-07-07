iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

