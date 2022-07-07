iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Position Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.974 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.