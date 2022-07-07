iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,000.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
