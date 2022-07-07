iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,456,000.

IWB stock opened at $211.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

