iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $94.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

