iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $45,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,503,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.