J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on the grocer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.27).
Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 214.25 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.34. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($692,247.53).
J Sainsbury Company Profile (Get Rating)
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
