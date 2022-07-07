Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.