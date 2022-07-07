Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.20 ($3.72).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

