Jacobsen Capital Management Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 16,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 153,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.84.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $201.12 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

