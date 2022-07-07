JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.33) to €16.90 ($17.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

