JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.