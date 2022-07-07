JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,160

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($16.95) to GBX 1,160 ($14.05) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNLMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dunelm Group stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

