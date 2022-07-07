Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.