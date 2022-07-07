Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,418.98

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,418.98 ($29.29) and traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($26.40). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($27.25), with a volume of 182,520 shares changing hands.

KWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.78) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($39.96) to GBX 3,150 ($38.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,418.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,081.08.

In other news, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($120,464.17). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,337.71).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

