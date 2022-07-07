Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 305

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.06) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($2.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.57) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.62).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 242.30 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 231.82 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 378 ($4.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 621.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($661,177.04). Also, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,726.81).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

