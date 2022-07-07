Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $64.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

