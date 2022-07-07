KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.74. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

