Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target Lowered to €45.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from €45.50 ($47.40) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE PHG opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

