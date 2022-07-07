Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 146,542 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 317.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Change Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 850.0% during the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHNG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

