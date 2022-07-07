Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 22,934 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,615,139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $11,993,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $8,471,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of BIG opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $580.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

