Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,826 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.