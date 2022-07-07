Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.