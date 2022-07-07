Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.