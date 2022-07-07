Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

