Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

