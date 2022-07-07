Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.