Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.