Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 499.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.