Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 256.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 106.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.