Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.