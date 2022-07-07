Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 867,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 117,591 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

